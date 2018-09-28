Good News: Beaufort County School District announces Teacher of the Year

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School District announced its 2018-2019 District Teacher of the Year Friday morning.
Karen McKenzie is a Social Studies teacher at H.E. McCracken Middle School in Bluffton. She is a National Board Certified teacher with more than 20 years of classroom experience. She says her teaching style is built on sharing her studies and demonstrating her commitment to learning.
“With this comes a major responsibility to let the community, our state, know the positive things that are going on in Beaufort County,” McKenzie said. “Being at a school that has so many choices available to our students and so many excellent educators working diligently every day, it’s my goal to represent that well and to share all that goes on in Beaufort County."
Representatives from Hilton Head Buick-GMC-Cadillac also attended the ceremony and presented McKenzie with a $5,000 cash prize.
