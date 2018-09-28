Skip to content
LATEST NEWS
Verdict reached in trial for Savannah woman charged in June 2016 homicide
The trial for Shanika Dunbar, charged with malice and felony murder for shooting and killing Theron Robbins in June 2016, wraps up with a jury reaching a verdict Friday afternoon.
By
Sean Evans
12m
Tim’s Take: Tiger Woods’ comback
It wasn’t a good day for the United States at the Ryder Cup, but it has been a great week for golf.
By
Tim Guidera
18m
Several groups in Bulloch Co. teaming up to send supplies to Florence victims
People in the Carolinas continue to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
By
Dal Cannady
23m
Proud to be a Farmer: Different parts of world learning how to farm peanuts
If you grow a better peanut, the world will beat a path to your door. That was evident last week as South Georgia hosted the Georgia Peanut Commission Tour.
By
Andrew Gorton
31m
Fighter pilot ejects safely from F-35 plane crash in Beaufort County, SC
A military plane crashed on Friday around 11:45 a.m. in Beaufort County, South Carolina. Officials do not know if anyone was injured.
1h
Senior centers gather for carnival in Bryan County
September is National Senior Center Month, so the senior centers in Bryan County are celebrating with a carnival.
1h
#GoPinkSavannah: October is breast cancer awareness month
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
2h
Jamie’s First Alert Forecast Friday, Sept 28
Tracking a cold front this weekend, which means increased rain chances.
By
Jamie Ertle
2h
