Jamie’s First Alert Forecast Friday, Sept 28

CITY, ST (SITE) - Sunshine throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this Friday and any rain storm development looks isolated and not prolonged compared to last night.
We still have humid conditions due to that southwest flow and it feels like 100 in a couple of areas including St. Simons, Hunter Army Airfield and it’s oh so close in Beaufort and Savannah at 99 at the time of this writing.
The cold front that is making its way through Northwest Georgia will slowly slide towards us and our rain chances for Saturday and Sunday are going up. Saturday morning stays dry with lots of filtered sunshine and muggy. Showers and storms begin to develop early afternoon and linger into sunset. Sunday morning may be wet for some as well with a break in the rain for much of the day then isolated to scattered showers some storms for the afternoon.
Saturday temps still above average around 89 and muggy then finally a “cool” down as the front passes with Sunday temperatures in the middle 80s.
Stay Safe!
