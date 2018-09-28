Make-up dates announced for postponed football games

BC-Johnson, SEB-Windsor Forest were stopped due to lightning Thursday

Lightning in the Savannah area forced two high school football games to reschedule.
By Jake Wallace | September 28, 2018 at 2:18 PM EST - Updated September 28 at 2:18 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Two Chatham County football games that were halted Thursday night due to lightning have their make-up dates.

Benedictine and Johnson will play Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at Garden City Stadium. That game will pick up with the Cadets leading 14-0 in the first quarter.

Southeast Bulloch’s game with Windsor Forest will continue Monday at 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The Knights lead that game 3-0 late in the first quarter.

Both games are region contests, so they must be played.

