Fighter pilot ejects safely from F-35 plane crash in Beaufort County, SC

The F-35B, which is the second variation of the plane, drew a lot of attention because of the short takeoff and vertical landing abilities.The F-35B is the worlds first supersonic aircraft and is only stationed in Beaufort, as well as a base in Yuma, Arizona. The Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort is the only place in the world where pilots train to fly the Jet. That includes American pilots and other military members from U.S. allies. A website run by the manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, says the Marine Corps plans to buy about 350 of these planes.