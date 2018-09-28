Fighter pilot ejects safely from F-35 plane crash in Beaufort County, SC

BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A F-35B fighter jet belonging to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing crashed on Friday around 11:45 a.m. in Beaufort County, South Carolina in the Gray Hills community. The jet was being held at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot, the only person on board, was able to safely eject from the plane. Medical personnel will evaluate him for injuries.
“The pilot had ejected and ejected safely," said Captain Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. "He was rescued and has been transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. United States Marine Corps is on scene, and there is a unified command but they are investigating the cause of the crash at this point.”
The plane went down around Clarendon Road and Joe Allen Drive in Grays Hill. CBS reported the plane was an F-35. The F35 is the newest and most expensive plane in the U.S. military, however this is the first crash reported of the F-35.
The F-35B, which is the second variation of the plane, drew a lot of attention because of the short takeoff and vertical landing abilities.The F-35B is the worlds first supersonic aircraft and is only stationed in Beaufort, as well as a base in Yuma, Arizona. The Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort is the only place in the world where pilots train to fly the Jet. That includes American pilots and other military members from U.S. allies. A website run by the manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, says the Marine Corps plans to buy about 350 of these planes.
In an unrelated announcement on Friday from the Pentagon, the Department of Defense announced a drop in price of the plane from $122 million to $115 million dollars in a new contract with Lockheed Martin.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office advised people to stay away from the area.
Residents say they were just tending to their yards and relaxing when they heard an explosion.
“The first explosion was a little bit lighter and the second explosion was kind of heavier," said resident Beverly Bush. "Then I got a call from my neighbor and she said could you come over here I just saw a plane crash so I went over to her house and on the way over, I could see the black smoke billowing from the top of the house.”
