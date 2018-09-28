One year later: Driver remains jailed after deadly Taco Bell crash in Swainsboro

EMANUEL COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - One year ago Friday, a car slammed into a fast food restaurant in Swainsboro, killing a young woman and injuring several other people.
It likely seems like an eternity ago for some, but for others, not so much. Witnesses said the car raced out of a drive-thru across the highway, crossed four lanes of traffic, and crashed into the Taco Bell at high speed. The impact killed 23-year-old Macy Mullis.
Police began questioning the driver, 18-year-old Oliver Cope. Officials say they looked at a variety of scenarios, from problems with the car to medical issues that could have left Cope unable to stop, but their investigations led them to something criminal.
“As the investigation unfolded, we came to realize that we felt this was a deliberate act,” said Swainsboro Police Chief, Randy Ellison. “So, we shifted gears from working a crash scene to working a homicide.”
According to prosecutors, Cope remains in custody as they await results from psychiatric evaluations before they can set a date for a trial or another hearing.
A candlelight vigil will be held Friday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. for loved ones to gather and remember.
