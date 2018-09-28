SCAD Announces Honorees for 21st Annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah College of Art and Design announced on Friday a star studded lineup of honorees for the 21st annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival.
At this year’s festival, SCAD will honor Hugh Jackman with the Legend of Cinema Award, Emily Blunt with the Icon Award, Maggie Gyllenhaal with the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema Award for Acting and Producing, Armie Hammer with the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema Award, Stephan James and KiKi Layne with the Discovery Award, John Krasinski with the Vanguard Award, Shailene Woodley with the Spotlight Award and Amandla Stenberg with the Rising Star Award.
The 21st annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival takes place Oct. 27-Nov. 3, and is the largest university-run film festival in the country. The festival has screened more than 110 Oscar-nominated films and honored over 80 legendary actors, directors, producers, writers and filmmakers from around the world.
Tickets and passes are available for purchase online at savannahboxoffice.com, by telephone at 912.525.5050, or in person at the Trustees Theater, located at 216 E. Broughton St., Savannah. Visit filmfest.scad.edu for a complete list of films and screening locations.
