Senior centers gather for carnival in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - September is National Senior Center Month, so the senior centers in Bryan County are celebrating with a carnival.
About 50 seniors from the Richmond Hill Senior Center and Pembroke Senior Center met at J.F. Gregory Park on Friday. There were carnival games and food like popcorn and cotton candy. Organizers say it’s special to appreciate and recognize their senior community.
“A while ago, we had a gentleman who was playing with the carnival games and he said, ‘my goodness,’ because the prize was crackerjacks. He said, ‘I haven’t had crackerjacks since I was seven,’ so it’s a lot of fun to see them enjoy themselves and have fun,” said Sally Shuman, Director of Senior Service Programs in Bryan County.
The two centers get together once a month, but they host this party every year.
