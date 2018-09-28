Several groups in Bulloch Co. teaming up to send supplies to Florence victims

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - People in the Carolinas continue to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Several groups in Statesboro have banded together to send help their way. Last week, we told you about a trailer leaving to go to a church in North Carolina. Now, groups all over Statesboro and Bulloch County are focused on helping that county.
Photos show the damage all across Brunswick County, NC. Relief supplies that left last Thursday headed to a partnering church. They produced a video to show how quickly people came to get assistance. Local churches and others have come together to collect and send through the Bulloch County VOAD, or Volunteers Organized and Assisting in Disaster.
“We feel that putting our resources into a specific community and responding to that community’s needs will be more powerful than writing a check or dropping supplies in a bucket and not knowing where they go,” said DeWayne Grice, Bulloch VOAD.
Grice says the list can change, but cleaning supplies, especially vinegar and peroxide to kill the mold developing in flooded homes, is needed. He says donations do not have to be big.
“The $20 challenge was a great idea,” Grice said. “You don’t have to buy exactly $20 in cleaning supplies but that will go away.”
He says it’s this community’s way to pay forward help that came to us after Hurricane Matthew.
You can drop supplies off at Christian Social Ministry during the week. They’ve already collected enough to nearly fill a 40-foot trailer. They anticipate filling it next week, and then they’ll deliver. They’ll then wait to see how donations continue before they plan their next delivery.
