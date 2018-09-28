Showers Ending Overnight

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Isolated heavy rain continues late this evening but will diminish overnight into our Friday morning. Patchy fog is also possible during our Friday morning commute with morning lows in the mid-70s. Our morning commute will be dry, with temperatures warming up near 90 degrees for the afternoon. This will be one of the warmer days out of the next week!
Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible in the afternoon into the evening, but rain coverage will be MUCH less than on Thursday. Rain chances rise back up this weekend with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. Rain chances continue Monday afternoon, but relax during the middle of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
– Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.