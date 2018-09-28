Statesboro Exhange Club hosts 2nd Annual Strike Out Child Abuse Tournament

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Teams in Statesboro laced up their bowling shoes Thursday night for an important cause.
The Statesboro Exchange Club’s 2nd Annual Strike Out Child Abuse Tournament drew two dozen teams. The club helps support Fostering Bulloch, Save Haven Shelter, and other groups that protect children and assist victims.
Organizers say they’ve found a fun way to help promote a serious issue.
“The fun part is, we have a lot of real estate agencies, insurance agencies, CPA’s, so they get competitive about it for a good cause,” said Rhonda Busby, Exchange Club, President.
They raised over $15,000. WTOC’s Bureau Chief Dal Cannady served as the Master of Ceremonies.
