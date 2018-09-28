Verdict reached in trial for Savannah woman charged in June 2016 homicide

“Johnny Lovett, who is an eye witness to this homicide...these people aren’t eye witnesses, I wasn’t an eye witness, you weren’t eyewitnesses, but an eye witness to this homicide, if you believe Johnny Lovett, says at the time my client shot the victim, he had just broke the thing up, and he was coming, the victim was coming at my client,” said Robert Attridge, Shanika Dunbar’s Attorney.