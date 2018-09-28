Verdict reached in trial for Savannah woman charged in June 2016 homicide

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The woman charged with killing a man on Savannah’s east side back in June of 2016 has been found guilty of both malice and felony murder.
Shanika Latoya Dunbar was on trial this week along with several others after she allegedly shot and killed Theron Robbins in front of his 10-year-old son.
The jury heard closing arguments for several hours and started deliberation around 3 p.m. Friday.
In closing arguments, Dunbar’s Attorney recapped the weeks testimony for jurors, highlighting information that he says points to his client being justified in shooting Theron Robbins.
“Johnny Lovett, who is an eye witness to this homicide...these people aren’t eye witnesses, I wasn’t an eye witness, you weren’t eyewitnesses, but an eye witness to this homicide, if you believe Johnny Lovett, says at the time my client shot the victim, he had just broke the thing up, and he was coming, the victim was coming at my client,” said Robert Attridge, Shanika Dunbar’s Attorney.
Earlier in the week, we learned Johnny Lovett drove Theron Robbins and his son to the area of East 33rd and Atlantic, Lovett testified, to sell weed to another man. While there, testimony revealed Dunbar passed by and saw Robbins and confronted him.
Attridge told jurors, “She stops because she sees the car, sees the victim in the car, outside the car, relying on her own recollection, and is trying to ask him what’s going on? Why are you pointing a gun at my sisters head?”
Witness testimony revealed Robbins allegedly pointed a gun at Dunbar’s sister’s head days before his death during an argument. The lead prosecutor made the argument that Dunbar saw her chance for street justice.
“She saw her opportunity and she took it. She was just done. She feels like she was doing some kind of community service. It’s not how this works," Assistant District Attorney Christy Barker told the jury.
Dunbar was also found guilty of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
