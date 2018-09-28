Wetter Weather This Weekend

A wetter weather pattern is setting up across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Plan for scattered weekend downpours.
But, today begins mostly dry. You may notice a lot of lightning on the eastern horizon early this morning. Storms have erupted offshore and are moving away from land. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and 70s; warmest at the coast.
Patchy dense fog is possible through 8 a.m.
Temps warm through the 80s during the mid and late morning hours. High temps are forecast to top-out in the upper 80s closer to the coast and in the 90° to 93° range in many areas further inland. It’ll, of course, feel a bit hotter than it is.
A few showers and storms may develop this afternoon. But, rainfall coverage looks to remain just a bit less than yesterday. Still, remain aware of the possibility during evening plans. A good resource? The WTOC Weather App.
This weekend features a greater chance of showers and thunderstorms. Coverage of rain is forecast to remain scattered. But, storms will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Rain is most-likely during the afternoon and early evening hours.
Drier weather sets in next week.
Tropical Update –
Tropical Storm Kirk is dealing with quite a bit of wind shear in the Caribbean Sea; resulting in weakening. Kirk is forecast to continue weakening over the next couple days; becoming just a remnant area of low pressure this weekend.
We’ll be watching the western Caribbean, and southwest Atlantic, for tropical development as we head into October.
Former Leslie is forecast to re-achieve the name within the next day or two as it slowly transitions back to a sub-tropical, possibly tropical, system in the north-central Atlantic. It may become a powerful storm system. It will remain safely out-to-sea.
Have a great day,
Cutter