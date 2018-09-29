Andrew Gorton’s Weekend Forecast

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Isolated showers will linger overnight, but we will be mostly dry Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid-70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will then develop during the afternoon, holding our highs to the upper 80s. Organized severe weather is not expected, but one or two stronger storms will be possible, with heavy rain, lightning and gusty wind. These showers and thunderstorms will extend into the evening, making for a soggy Saturday for some. The onshore flow returns onshore on Sunday, bringing with it another good chance for showers and thunderstorms to move across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. Due to the rain, our highs will be held to the mid-80s Sunday afternoon, which is a little bit of a silver lining! Monday presents another chance for showers and thunderstorms to move onshore during the afternoon, but we will dry out during the middle to end of the week with highs return to the upper 80s. – Meteorologist Andrew Gorton