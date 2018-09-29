Creekfire Motor Ranch holds fundraiser for hurricane victims

BRYAN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) -Saturday was all about games, fun, good food, music, and a whole lot of fundraising.
Creekfire Motor Ranch set up an event to raise money and help those suffering from the effects of Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas. Bryan County Emergency Services collected donation items like socks, dry goods, and pet food.
We got to talk with one of the event’s youngest organizer.
“It’s important to give back," said young Riley Mulligan. "Because someday you may need to have help, and if you give back to somebody, they may give back to you. You never know.”
Click here to find out how you can donate to help.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.