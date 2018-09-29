10th annual fundraiser held for local Savannah musician

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Folks in Savannah’s music community are coming together to raise money for a fellow musician.
The group Friends of Statts has held events like this for 10 years now. The story begins in 2008. That’s when local musician Jason Statts was shot after a show he performed in. The shooting left him paralyzed. These events help cover his medical bills among other things.
The event kicked off at Rail Pub downtown at 3. It continues at 8 at The Jinx nearby on Congress Street. Tickets can be bought at the door.
“It’s astounding how many people come out to help him out," said friend David Williams. "Jason was always the kind of person that would give the shirt off his back to anybody. So, for us to be able to do this for him is pretty much just giving back to a great, caring, loving person.”
Over the years, Statts' experience includes severe nerve pain, extended hospital stays, and increased difficulty navigating outside his home.
Tonight’s event features a good lineup of music.
