Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer’s in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Nearly 700 people from the coastal empire spent their Saturday morning walking for a cure. The Alzheimer’s Association for the Coastal Empire serves Chatham, Effingham, Bryan and Liberty counties.
The supporters walked almost two miles starting and ending at Ellis Square. There are over 20 Walk to End Alzheimer’s events in the state of Georgia.
Organizers set the 2018 fundraising goal at 125,000 dollars for the state of Georgia. With over 600 registered walkers and 100 teams before the event started Saturday morning, the Alzheimer’s Association had already raised more than half of their goal. The organization has until December 14th to raise the remainder of the goal.
Tricia Torrance, team captain of Rusty’s Regulators, isn’t new to the walk. In fact, her fundraising team is the highest contributing team for Coastal Georgia.
“My dad was diagnosed 13 years ago at 58. He is now 71, and he is living in an assisted living home. We decided five years ago it was time for us to get on the ball and start walking," Torrance said. "I can’t wait for the day that we have the white flower, someone that survived.”
The donations help support a 24/7 hot line sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association. It allows caretakers or family members to call anytime and ask questions. This annual fundraiser also supports educational classes and support programs in the coastal empire.
There was also a ceremony involving their annual promise garden. It gives everyone the opportunity to select a flower that represents why they were walking. In honor of the survivor who one day will represent the cure of Alzheimer’s, a white flower was presented to the crowd.
Robert Todd, the General Manager with Shepherd Living at Savannah Quarters, said senior residents put together the flowers for this year’s promise garden.
“As you can see, there’s a lot of them. We took about two or three days and the residents just put them together," Todd said. "They felt like they could contribute as well. Some of them are here with us today and some stayed out at the community where they are doing there own Alzheimer’s walk.”
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.