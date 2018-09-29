Medical students give free health screenings, teach kids about doctor visits

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Mercer University School of Medicine students got hands-on experience working with the community Saturday morning.
They offered free health screenings at the Wilmington Island Farmers Market.
"It’s really great,” said Dabin Ji, a medical student at Mercer University School of Medicine. "Especially the first two years of medical school where clinical experience is limited, it’s just cool to get out, outside of school, and actually see people that you can actually help.”
Students did free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings and assessed body mass index.
"It's always fun finding people that are healthy and then having people that you can recommend go see a doctor," said medical student Ryan Foster.
They also gave kids a chance to be a doctor to a stuffed animal in their teddy bear clinic.
“A lot of kids are scared to go to the doctor, especially getting shots, so the opportunity for them to play doctor allows them to kind of see the other side of why that’s important,” Ji said. “A lot of kids that go through here have a really great time and have a little different perspective coming out of it.”
Students said they do screenings monthly at the this Wilmington Island Farmers Market and the farmers market in Forsyth Park.
