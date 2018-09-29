Mercer University students hold health screenings at farmers market

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Mercer Medical students got hands on experience and helped the community on Saturday morning by offering free health screenings at the Wilmington Island Farmers market.
Students did free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings and assessed body mass index. They also gave kids a chance to be a doctor to a stuffed animal in their teddy bear clinic. The future doctors say they feel like they’re making a difference in the community and learning valuable lessons.
“It’s really great," said Dabin Ji, a student at Mercer University. "Especially the first two years of medical school where clinical experience is limited, it’s just cool to get out, outside of school, and actually see people that you can actually help.”
“It’s always fun finding people that are healthy and then having people that you can recommend go see a doctor,” said Ryan Foster, also a student at Mercer University.
Students do screening monthly at the this farmers market and the market in Forsyth Park.
