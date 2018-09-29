2018 Ottawa Farms Rodeo held in Bloomingdale

BLOOMINGDALE, GA (WTOC) - It was quite a show at the 2018 Ottawa Farms Rodeo in Bloomingdale.
Professional cowboys and cowgirls from 13 different states plus Canada and Australia wowed the crowds Friday night as they tried to rope, ride, and wrestle some of the rodeo’s roughest livestock.
“This is a great event for the community because there is nothing else like this,” said Laura Thigpen, Ottawa Farms Rodeo. “A lot of people are excited the rodeo is in town. We hear this happens out West. Well, we brought it to Bloomingdale, GA.”
The rodeo will continue Saturday night. Kids five and under get in free. You can get tickets in advance for $13 by visiting Ottawa Farms' Facebook page.
