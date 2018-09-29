Pooler Goodwill holds customer appreciation day

POOLER, GA (WTOC) -It was all about customer appreciation on Saturday at Pooler’s Goodwill.
There was food and prizes for everyone to enjoy, as well as a tour of the new space. Everyone also got the chance to shop with Savannah stylist Charisse Styles. More importantly, Goodwill wanted to show how their stores impact the community by generating revenue to fund programming throughout Southeast Georgia.
“Those customers being willing to drive their goods down here and drop them off at our store, we would not be able to serve," said Tom Cardiff, the Vice President with Fun Development. "Last year we served about 360 individuals find employment. We wouldn’t be able to do it with out their help.”
Goodwill Southeast Georgia operates 17 stores and 4 Career Centers in 33 Georgia and South Carolina counties.
