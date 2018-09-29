Reidsville hosts 15th annual Wire Grass Festival

REIDSVILLE, GA (WTOC) -The 15th annual wire grass festival was held on Saturday in Reidsville.
The day began with a parade leading up to the festival held at the court house square. 88 food and craft vendors filled the area along with a few antique cars for the annual car show. Visitors were also entertained throughout the day with singing and dancing on the main stage.
People say the vendors and activities make the festival grow each year.
“The parade got going about 9 o’clock and it was fairly short but a great crowd came out for it,” said Kassie Todd who was crowned Ms. Wiregrass 2018. "Now we are here at the festival. We have an awesome turnout. There’s a car show and live music going on all day so I suggest coming out to support. "
" I think a lot of the vendors come back every year- that’s part of it," said Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce David Avery. “But I think it’s the fact that we try to do things different every year. Like this year we have Georgia southern here doing some archery exhibits and some basic gun control type stuff.”
Our own Dal Cannady and Harley Strickland were two of the judges for the first annual hamburger cook off. The winner, Darrell Futch, won $500 for his tasty burger.
