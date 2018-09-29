Stormy Saturday!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Thunderstorms continue this afternoon across the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry. The heaviest rain has been along and north of I-16 as of early afternoon, with the strongest storms moving offshore. Heavy rain leading to street flooding is the biggest threat today, but another isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible. These isolated thunderstorms will produce heavy rain in addition to frequent lightning. Remember, never drive on water covered roadways! Additional shower will linger this afternoon, with thunderstorms developing over inland Georgia, where there is plenty of fuel for thunderstorms since temperatures are in the lower 90s. These showers and thunderstorms will linger into the evening, but the coverage and intensity will diminish during the mid-evening hours.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely again on Sunday, but they will be moving onshore toward inland Georgia and South Carolina communities. These showers will begin moving inland Sunday morning, becoming isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon west of I-95. Organized severe weather is not likely, but heavy rain and lightning are within these thunderstorms. Highs will only be in the mid-80s due to the cloud cover and rain.
Showers will move onshore once again on Monday with highs in the mid-80s, then our rain chances drop significantly for the middle and end of the week as highs return to the upper 80s.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.