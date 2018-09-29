Stormy Saturday!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Thunderstorms continue this afternoon across the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry. The heaviest rain has been along and north of I-16 as of early afternoon, with the strongest storms moving offshore. Heavy rain leading to street flooding is the biggest threat today, but another isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible. These isolated thunderstorms will produce heavy rain in addition to frequent lightning. Remember, never drive on water covered roadways! Additional shower will linger this afternoon, with thunderstorms developing over inland Georgia, where there is plenty of fuel for thunderstorms since temperatures are in the lower 90s. These showers and thunderstorms will linger into the evening, but the coverage and intensity will diminish during the mid-evening hours.