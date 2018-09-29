Twin students in Beaufort County hospitalized after bus fight

“The principal and district transportation officials went immediately to the scene of the fight yesterday and began investigating. EMS informed the principal that the girls’ mother had been notified and was on her way to the hospital. The principal remained on site for two hours and then continued her investigation into the night. When she concluded her work last night, she contacted the mother by phone to inquire about the girls. The school district’s review of the incident will determine what sorts of disciplinary measures are called for, and law enforcement will determine if any criminal charges are warranted.”