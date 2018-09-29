Twin students in Beaufort County hospitalized after bus fight

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - Two Beaufort County students are out of the hospital recovering at home after a fight on the school bus.
The 14-year-old twins claim they were assaulted as they rode the bus home from Whale Branch Early High School on Thursday. One child suffered a black eye and broken nose, and the other is in a neck brace after she says she was choked until she passed out.
Dewanna Weaver waits for her daughters to get home from school at the end of the driveway around 5:10 every evening.
“They didn’t show up. So around 5:45, I’m extremely concerned, like what’s going on,” Weaver said.
Shortly after, she received a call from EMS notifying her that her daughters were being taken to the hospital after a fight on a school bus. According to witness statements in a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report, one of Weaver’s daughters asked another student to roll up the bus window while it was raining.
According to the report, an argument began and the student hit her daughter. The report then says the twin sister fought back in defense, and within moments several other students began beating the 14-year-old twin sisters, including some boys as old as 17.
The Beaufort County School System issued this statement to WTOC tonight:
“The principal and district transportation officials went immediately to the scene of the fight yesterday and began investigating. EMS informed the principal that the girls’ mother had been notified and was on her way to the hospital. The principal remained on site for two hours and then continued her investigation into the night. When she concluded her work last night, she contacted the mother by phone to inquire about the girls. The school district’s review of the incident will determine what sorts of disciplinary measures are called for, and law enforcement will determine if any criminal charges are warranted.”
Weaver says the call from Principal Dickson did not come until 9:00 Thursday night. Four hours later, Weaver feels notice and communication from the school system was past due.
“I should have been the very first one to be notified, after EMS, then you talk to the parent,” Weaver said. “I don’t see that as a reasonable explanation as to why she couldn’t get in contact with me. I feel like I’ve been failed. We have been failed."
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident. No charges have been filed.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.