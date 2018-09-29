Volunteers help clean up debris at Fort Pulaski

TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) -Close to 100 people spent Saturday morning cleaning up Fort Pulaski.
Volunteers removed debris from the national monument’s trails and pulled plants from the picnic area. Hurricanes Matthew and Irma and a tornado tore down trees and shrubs, and workers helped clear them.
Saturday is national public lands day. The clean up efforts come as volunteers across the country are helping clean their national parks.
Fort Pulaski’s volunteer coordinator says they couldn’t do this work without help.
“We have a very small staff here," said Margo Blewett, the lead park ranger of interpretation. "We could not get the work done that these folks get done in just a couple of hours. It would take us months to do it. The thing that we all love these are community people, so when we get a turn out like this, it makes us feel awesome because we know how much they love their national park.”
National Public Lands Day is the largest single-day volunteer effort in the nation.
