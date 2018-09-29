Volunteers remove debris at Fort Pulaski

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - About 100 people spent Saturday morning cleaning up Fort Pulaski Naitonal Monument.
Volunteers removed debris from the national park’s trails and pulled plants from the picnic area. Hurricane Matthew, Hurricane Irma and a tornado tore down trees and shrubs, and workers helped clear them.
Margo Blewett, lead park ranger of interpretation and volunteer coordinator at Fort Pulaski, said they couldn’t do this work without help.
“We have a very small staff here," she said. "We could not get the work done that these folks get done in just a couple of hours. It would take us months to do it. The thing that we all love [is] these are community people. When we get a turn out like this, it makes us feel awesome because we know how much they love their national park.”
Saturday was National Public Lands Day, and volunteers across the country helped clean their national park.
Blewett said it was inspiring to see such a large turnout at Fort Pulaski on Saturday.
“I work in an area where people love it, and they support it," she said. "It just makes it more exciting for me, and it’s motivating to do your job.”
National Public Lands Day is the largest single-day volunteer effort in the nation.
