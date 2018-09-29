9-year-old girl signs to Georgia Southern softball team after cancer battle

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) -The Georgia Southern softball team and Impact, a non-profit organization, signed a little girl who has battled cancer for the last year to their softball team.
Neveah Williams signed her letter of intent, along with autographs on Saturday after she was drafted to the Georgia Southern softball team.
“Her courage and fire is second to none," said Kim Dean, the head softball coach. "It is inspiring. She truly is an example of what you need to do in life when you’re handed not the greatest cards.”
Neveah and her family have gone through a lot within the last year and had no idea her life would have taken the turn it has. She was originally given little to no chance to live from her cancer, which is now in remission.
“I’m going to be on the team," said Neveah. "I’m going to be practicing with the team. I may be participating in some games. Yeah, I’m just going to be like hanging out with the team like I’m a player...I’m just gonna be a part of the team.”
Neveah and her family say they’ve dealt with not knowing if she had any life left so they are taking every possible opportunity thrown their way.
“For her to be able to have some normalcy to her life and be able to be on the softball team and have some inspiration and have someone look up to from these girls who are already on the softball team is just amazing that she can have this experience at such a young age,” said Alana Williams.
