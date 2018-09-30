Fall temperatures out of sight

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Scattered showers with isolated downpours continue into the evening hours. We will be mostly dry overnight with lows in the lower 70s. The first half of Monday will be mostly dry, with partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers will move onshore during the afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid-80s. One or two smaller thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon, but severe weather is not expected. Tuesday’s weather is very similar, with highs in the mid-80s once again.