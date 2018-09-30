Liberty Co. Elementary receives STEM certification

LIBERTY CO, GA (WTOC) -The hard work of Liberty County educators has paid off as Liberty County Elementary is now certified as the first and only STEM school in the area.
“We began working on this process about 7 years ago and each year we’ve just added more features to what we were doing until we were ready for the state to come in and do a walk through when we received our certification,” said STEM facilitator Jessica Cook.
Chris Anderson, principal of Liberty Elementary, says this they had to get parents, students and teachers on board with this STEM program.
“We wanted students to be hooked in math and science," said Anderson. "We had specialty classrooms and STEM nights we started several years ago.”
It was easy to tell that these kids were excited about their projects and all of the thought and problem solving they put into them.
Liberty Elementary’s goal within the next four years is to become fully school qualified for the STEM program.
