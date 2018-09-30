Rain Returns Sunday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Light showers continue overnight, mainly south of I-16 and west of I-95. Temperatures will only fall to the mid-70s during the morning, well above our average low in the mid-60s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely again on Sunday, but they will be moving onshore toward inland Georgia and South Carolina communities.
These showers will begin moving inland Sunday morning, becoming isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon west of I-95. Organized severe weather is not likely, but heavy rain and lightning are within these thunderstorms. Highs will only be in the mid-80s due to the cloud cover and rain.
Showers will move onshore once again on Monday with highs in the mid-80s, then our rain chances drop significantly for the middle and end of the week as highs return to the upper 80s.
Tropics: There is only one named storm right now and it is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Leslie is a Tropical Storm with 50 mile per hour wind. This storm could strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday, but it is not a threat to land.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
