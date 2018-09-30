Ridgeland Fire rescue, revive animal from house fire

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Firefighters from Ridgeland Fire and Jasper County Fire Rescue were able to save and successfully resuscitate a dog from a house fire on Sunday morning.
Crews arrived to a home in downtown Ridgeland to find heavy smoke coming from the inside of a house. The fire was quickly located, contained, and extinguished. Firefighters then searched the home, finding Mercy the dog unresponsive.
Ridgeland Fire crew members quickly got to work reviving Mercy using animal resuscitation equipment that was on the fire engine. Mercy’s condition improved, and she was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic for further treatment.
Mercy and her owner stopped by the Ridgeland Fire Headquarters on Sunday afternoon to thank the firefighters for the rescue. According to her owner, she is expected to make a full recovery.
No homeowner was present at the time of the blaze, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
