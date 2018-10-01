Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office seek suspects in attempted pawn shop robbery

BEAUFORT CO, S.C. (WTOC) -Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are seeking four suspects that attempted to rob Top Dollar Pawn on Matthews Drive on Hilton Head Island on Sunday morning.
Four suspects fired multiple gunshots at the pawn shop, shattering the glass. They entered the business and tried to steal firearms, but were unsuccessful. The suspects can be seen in the above video. Although their faces cannot be seen, Deputies believe that physical features are distinguishable.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Calore at (843)-255-3411 or Crimestoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
