Chatham County Police looking for disabled, elderly man

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Officers with Chatham County Police have issued a Mattie’s Call as they look for an elderly man suffering from a disability.
71-year-old Theodore Brown is a black man standing at 6′1″, weighing 185 lbs. Brown has short black and grey hair, brown eyes, and a short beard. He was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday wearing red and gray gym shorts with a gray t-shirt. Brown uses a walker, and was spotted walking barefoot heading westbound on ACL Boulevard near Louis Mill Boulevard.
Anyone with any information about Brown’s whereabouts should contact Chatham County Police.
