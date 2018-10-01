Chatham Emergency Services donates AEDs to St. Peter the Apostle School

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The pastor of St. Peter the Apostle School and Parish Center recently contacted Chatham Emergency Services about the need for church ushers to be trained in CPR and how to use automated external defibrillators, or AED devices.
Chatham Emergency Services responded by not only setting up training at no cost, they also donated two AEDs and wall boxes to St. Peter’s.
“In recent times, we have realized it’s probably a good idea to have them available, said Father Michael Kavanaugh, Pastor, St. Peter the Apostle. “We have so many events, so many functions here, social events, sporting events, auctions for our school. We have so many here. It is good to be prepared.”
“I’ve been a paramedic for 30 years now and I’ve seen a lot of cardiac arrests,” said Chuck Kearns, CEO, Chatham Emergency Services. “I’ve brought some back and haven’t been able to get some back. Anything we can do to preserve life and extend life, that’s part of our mission.”
The Islands Council of the Knights of Columbus' members installed the wall mount boxes, and were also trained on how to use the devices.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.