City of Savannah, Home Depot use grant to renovate veteran’s homes

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The City of Savannah and Home Depot partnered to renovate veteran homes after receiving a grant, using funds to purchase materials to improve the homes of two Savannah veterans.
Veteran Johnny Eason says the hardest thing about this makeover is letting go of his mother and father’s memories.
“It was my moms and dads home and I decided to just hold on to see how far it goes,” Eason said. “It’s kind of hard to get rid of the old stuff from my mother and father, but I gotta let bygones be bygones right now.”
The homeowners having their home remodeled received an over $10,000 donation from the Home Depot foundation for the Savannah affordable housing fund.
“I’m having bathroom and kitchen renovations and pulling up floors for hardwood," Eason explained. "Pulling up the carpet. Getting rid of some old stuff as well.”
Crews have gutted the home in different places to make it new.
“Something I wasn’t able to do on my own," said Eason. "Thanks for Home Depot’s help. Thanks for the City of Savannah and the people who are involved with the city.”
Eason says after his parents passed away, he wasn’t able to keep the home up and now his dreams are coming true: to keep the most valuable thing his parents passed down to him.
