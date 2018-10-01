Deadly shooting under investigation in Jasper County

JASPER CO., SC (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting.
Around 9:10 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 3 and Pineland Road and found a 17-year-old male who had been shot in the chest. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Deputies say they do not believe the victim was shot at the location where he was found, but shot outside of the county in a vehicle instead, and then kicked out of the vehicle by the suspects.
Investigators currently have two people of interest in the case.
If you have any information, contact JCSO.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.