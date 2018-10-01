Film lovers can judge NY-based film festival from Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Film lovers don't have to travel to New York to help judge the Manhattan Short Film Festival.
The Ledger-Enquirer reports that Columbus Public Library plans to hold two screenings, where people can view and judge the festival's offerings. The screenings are set to start at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Monday.
More than 100,000 people in more than 300 cities around the world are expected to participate in the judging of the 21st annual festival's nine finalists. Votes at the participating venues will determine the best film and best actor awards.
The newspaper reports the finalists come from eight countries and were selected from 1,565 entries from 73 countries.
The winners are set to be announced at 10 a.m. on Oct. 8 at ManhattanShort.com.
