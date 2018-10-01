Good News: Volunteers help clean up Fort Pulaski

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the National Scenic Trails Act - and some of Savannah’s most popular trails were spruced up for the occasion.
On a national day of service, a local public park got a needed and generous makeover.
“All across this island, we have folks on trails that are trail clearing and picking up debris.”
There was a lot of debris to be picked up on the grounds of the Fort Pulaski National Monument after two hurricanes and a tornado hit the area in the last 14 months.
“We had had the trails basically cleared and stuff on the sides, and they were able to clean that stuff up on the side and things are beginning to grow over the trails again, and they’re able to get that cleaned up. It’s awesome," said Margo Blewell, Fort Pulaski National Monument, Coordinator.
About 100 people showed up to help with the cleanup on National Public Lands Day - one of the country’s most active volunteering events - giving their time to give Fort Pulaski its best face.
“We have a very small staff here and we could not get the work done that these folks are getting done in just two or three hours. It would take us months to do it.”
While the volunteers effort makes one of Savannah’s most popular public parks look good, the number of people participating makes the Fort Pulaski staff feel even better.
“These are community people, so when we get a turnout like this, it makes us feel awesome because we know how much they love their national park, so we love that they came out to support us like this.”
If you have any Good News stories or ideas you’d like to share with us, email them to goodnews@wtoc.com.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.