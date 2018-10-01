Group of Vidalia women participate in 2-day walk to raise breast cancer awareness, funds

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins Monday, Oct. 1.
WTOC’s Bureau Chief Dal Cannady spent the day Sunday with a group of amazing women who are doing their part in the fight. They travel to Atlanta every fall to walk 30 miles in two days, but they’ve raised money for 52 weeks a year in advance, and that money comes back to their community to help those around them.
The 20 ladies from Vidalia walked the streets of Atlanta on a mission, raising money to fight breast cancer.
“My sister is a two-time survivor. Half of our team is either one or they know someone who is a survivor,” said Anna Claxton, Team “SFT.”
The two teams from Toombs County now consider themselves regulars at the Georgia two-day walk for breast cancer, called “It’s The Journey.”
Diane Green started walking it when it started.
“I remember thinking, ‘why am I beating myself up like this. I don’t even know anybody with cancer.’
A few months later, she got her own breast cancer diagnosis. The team’s fundraising had already brought grant money back to the Vidalia clinic that performed the mammogram that saved her.
“So far, we have brought back to Toombs County $57,000, and that’s not including what we’ve raised this year,” Diane said.
The fundraising stays in Georgia, from research grants to money to local clinics in Toombs County and around Georgia.
“They have the opportunity to raise it, and 90 percent of what they raise goes back into their own communities, so that’s a pretty amazing feat,” said Stephanie Tucker, Executive Director, It’s the Journey.
While the finish line ceremony ended Sunday’s walk, it doesn’t end these ladies' mission.
“As soon as we finish today, we’ll re-register and start fundraising for next year,” Claxton said.
For them, it’s not an abstract cause, but a fight to help women in their hometown.
The walkers this weekend raised a little over $1 million. It’s emotional to see their faces when they hear that amount. We spoke to Anna Claxton Monday afternoon, who says Monday is for resting and recovering, but they’ll start this week planning their fundraisers and getting ready for the next year.
