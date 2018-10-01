HCA No Longer Included in BCBS of Georgia Network

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - As of October 1, Hospital Corporation of America is no longer included in Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia’s network.
Sept. 30 was the deadline for HCA and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia to reach a deal following contract negotiations. BCBS is trying to keep costs low because, if HCA raises the price, then BCBS will have to raise premiums.
This is potentially impacting about two million Georgians and the services they may seek at hospitals and medical providers around the state.
There are eight HCA-owned hospitals in Georgia including Memorial Health in Savannah and Doctors Hospital in Augusta. There are also a number of HCA groups in the area that may also be impacted including Dublin Multispecialty, Memorial Family Practice, Savannah Pediatrics, Savannah Primary Care and Savannah Multispecialty,
Until an agreement is reached, routines exams, on-going conditions and elective surgeries could be considered out-of-network.
There are a few services that still may qualify to be continued as in-network including cancer treatments, pregnancy, hospice care and transplant care. Patients will need to contact Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia to find out if they are eligible to continue receiving in-network rates.
Earlier this year when Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Piedmont Health couldn’t reach an agreement, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal said he would initiate an executive action, allowing state employees to enroll in a new insurance plan.
