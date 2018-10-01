Lights of Love Service held to remember fallen Ft. Stewart soldiers

FORT STEWART, GA (WTOC) - This weekend, family, friends, and fellow soldiers honored those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice at Fort Stewart.
The Lights of Love Ceremony lit up Cottrell Field to remember those brave soldiers.
A mother of a fallen soldier says dying for your country isn’t the worst thing that can happen. Instead, being forgotten by the country you die for is the worst. This event makes sure that never happens.
“This is just a small token of our appreciation of their sacrifice,” said Garrison Command Sgt. Major Rebecca Myers, Ft. Stewart. “It’s a way for us to gather together and to celebrate the life of their service member.”
To the sound of Taps, families and friends placed bags with the names of the fallen soldiers on Cottrell Field. Linda Lamie did that for her son, Dean. She describes him as a southern boy who loved the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves.
“He also loved his country...enough that he was willing to die," Lamie said.
Dean wasn’t alone in that sacrifice. Hundreds of soldiers stationed at Ft. Stewart have made the same one. This event honors them, even if in just a small way.
“It’s a club none of us want to join, but once we’re here, it’s nothing but love and support.”
“We let these families know that they’re still a part of our Army family. We wrap our arms around them and just let them know that we remember, and we’re still together, and they’re still part of the Army family.”
It’s a small honor for the ultimate sacrifice.
The Survivor Outreach Services puts on the event every year. A keynote speaker addresses people in the audience before a moment of silence for the fallen soldiers.
