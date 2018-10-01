Locals take steps to cure Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Collitis

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Folks in Savannah joined others across the country on Sunday by walking in support of those with Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis.
Take Steps has raised more than $85 million for research, patient services, advocacy, and professional education. Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis are inflammatory bowel disease’s affecting 1 in 200 people.
They are painful, medically incurable diseases that attack the digestive system.
Crohn’s disease may attack anywhere along the digestive tract, while ulcerative colitis inflames only the large intestine. Many patients require numerous hospitalizations and surgery.
“It has been hard at times," When I was a lot younger my stomach hurt all of the time and my intestines were shredded esentially. But I was put on a drug called Remicade when I was 5 years old and since then I’ve been able to lead a completely normal life and be totally fine.”
