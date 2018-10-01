Memorial Health seeing lower ER wait times

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Those with Memorial Health say the wait within their ER has hit an all-time low.
Research shows that Georgians, on average, wait inside an emergency room for more than 25 minutes before they're seen by a physician. But at Memorial Health, doctors say they're working to make those wait times shorter.
WTOC spoke with Dr. Jay Goldstein, a medical director for the emergency department at Memorial Health. Dr. Goldstein says he remembers being in Chicago many years ago and the wait time for that ER would reach 12 hours.
When he first started with Memorial Health, he says the wait time for the emergency room could sometimes reach three to four hours. Now, patients at Memorial Health are only having to wait around 10 minutes before they're in front of a physician. And, once those patients make it in front of a doctor, Dr. Goldstein says the rest of the ER visit also moves a little quicker.
"The time in the department, the time to get you through all of the radiology, lab reports, get you admitted or discharged, has decreased all together with the upfront care we are providing," Dr. Goldstein said.
Dr. Goldstein also says the hospital works to have a triage nurse at the front desk at all times. A triage nurse is able to assess a patient’s condition and determine how quickly he or she needs to be seen. Those with the hospital say they want to be transparent with the community when it comes to ER wait times.
