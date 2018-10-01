Mild First Day of October

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The first half of Monday will be mostly dry, with partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers will move onshore during the afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid-80s. One or two smaller thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon, but severe weather is not expected. Tuesday’s weather is very similar, with highs in the mid-80s once again.
The middle of the week will be drier with high pressure dominating the region. High temperatures will jump back above average with highs in the upper 80s, whereas the average high is in the lower 80s. Looking at the extended forecast. I don’t see a cold front bringing “fall-like” temperatures to the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry over the next week and a half.
Tropics: Leslie is a Tropical Storm in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and will not impact land over the next five days. Leslie could strengthen into a Category One hurricane on Tuesday but will remain over open water. In the Pacific, Hurricane Rosa will weak as it approaches Baja California. Heavy rain and flooding is possible across the Southwest United States into the middle of the week.
