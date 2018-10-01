Mostly Cloudy Monday Evening

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Isolated showers linger this evening, but most of us will remain dry. The breeze will calm down this evening as well, but it will still be out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Lows Tuesday morning fall near 70 degrees with isolated showers possible during the morning commute. These showers will continue pushing inland once again throughout the day, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. One or two thunderstorms will be possible, with calmer weather during the evening.