Road closures to be in effect for filming in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Filming continues in downtown Savannah this week for the Disney movie that’s operating under working title, “Goodbye Stranger.”
The road closures are generating more excitement than disruptions as many folks anticipate the movie that could likely end up being called, “The Lady and the Tramp."
“The Lady and the Tramp" is another movie that chose Savannah as its locale - among the long list of motion pictures that have done that. With it comes future road closures and other distractions, but the locals we spoke with didn’t seem to mind these changes.
“To me, it’s a great thing,” said Eric Simpson, who is a Savannah native. “It’s good for the economy, it brings about opportunities and jobs, it creates different things for the city, it’s positive. I don’t see a problem with it.”
We asked Simpson if Savannah’s reputation for movies something that might appeal to him and make him want to even go out and watch what they do.
“Oh yeah. I have three kids and we have been seeing the filming and we are definitely going to see Lady and the Tramp,” Simpson said. “I’ve seen a lot of them. It’s weird seeing how they change things up, like when they came down here to Broughton Street for Sponge Bob, that was crazy to come down and see every day, so yeah.”
