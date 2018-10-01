Savannah bartenders compete at Savannah Food and Wine bartender challenge

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Bartenders put their best drink forward today at the Savannah Food and Wine Bartenders Challenge.
Every year bartenders are challenged to reimagine cocktails. It’s all for a chance to be named the official People’s Choice winner. Saturday was the first semi-final round.
Bartenders from all over Savannah and Brunswick had to submit recipes and photos of their cocktail. Savannah’s atmosphere has played a role in making the event bigger each year.
“Now that the cocktail scene is even elevating along with the culinary scene, it’s even more competitive," said Jan Gourley, co-founder of the Savannah Food and Wine Festival. "So, it’s a great day!”
5 winners from each preliminary round will go on to compete for the People's Choice title on November 8.
Our Cyreia Sandlin was the emcee of Sunday’s event.
