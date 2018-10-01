Savannah looking for public feedback on Civic Center site

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The City of Savannah wants to know what’s important to residents when looking at the future of the site where the Savannah Civic Center currently sits.
Right now on the city’s website, there’s a survey you can take to provide feedback that will be used in creating the best redevelopment strategy for the area.
The survey is less than 10 questions and doesn’t take very long, but it’s aimed at gauging what people would like to see in this space should the Civic Center be removed.
With the new arena project moving along, city officials know maintaining an aging Civic Center facility might not be in the best interest for taxpayers. They’ve looked in past years at re-imagining how the space would be used and what it could look like without a Civic Center.
To help in that process, the city is launching a survey to get your thoughts.
“Basically, a two-week period to gain public input,” City Manager Rob Hernandez said.
Hernandez updated City Council members on the online survey during last week’s work session, also letting them know the city is contracting the Urban Land Institute to conduct a study.
"We’ve asked them to look at that site, and the facility, and any proposed uses and consider that within the context of our National Landmark Historic District status and connecting it to the Oglethorpe Plan,” he said.
The plan is to have several members of the Urban Land Institute evaluate the site, and then meet with City Council members at the end of this month in a special council workshop for an open discussion.
“How do we take that existing site and re-connect it to the neighborhoods? Are their opportunities for compatible mixed-use re-development to take place on that site, with or without the theater?” Hernandez said.
Alderman Tony Thomas asked why not have SCAD take a look at the space and re-imagine uses for the Civic Center.
Hernandez said they’ve asked the Urban Land Institute to weigh in, not only because the group highly qualified, they’re also impartial without ties to the community.
Again, the survey is online right now and will be for a couple weeks for you to give the city your feedback on the future of this site.
