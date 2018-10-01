Savannah Philharmonic highlight brass section in spotlight series

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Sunday was the inaugural concert of the Savannah Philharmonic’s Larsen Musician spotlight series highlighting members of the brass section.
They performed a wide variety of songs from crowd favority classical melodies to some of their own creations. Brass players have the unique opportunity to cover a variety of songs and sounds.
“To me, it covers so many colors," said John Bryant, second trumpet of the Savannah Philharmonic. "There’s so many different styles. We can play with power, a lot of horse power. We can also change and play very soft and very sweet. We have a range of differnt songs and different sounds. So we can cover the gambent of all musical situations.”
Sunday’s concert was just the first of 7 in the Spotlight Series.
