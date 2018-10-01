Savannah Police investigate pedestrian-involved crash on Liberty Street

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Monday morning.
SPD officials say a preliminary investigation revealed Joshua Cabrera, 26, was driving a Nissan Sentra east on Liberty Street approaching Montgomery Street at around 6:30 a.m. Terrell Narcisse, 68, was crossing at the Liberty and Montgomery streets intersection when he was struck by Cabrera.
Narcisse sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.
This crash remains under investigation by the TIU.
